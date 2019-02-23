The Jammu and Kashmir Police detained separatist leader Yasin Malik late on Friday evening, Greater Kashmir reported. The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman was held from his home in Srinagar’s Maisuma at 9.30 pm and is currently lodged in Kothibagh police station.

“No reason was given by the police for Malik’s detention,” said Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front’s spokesperson.

Police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert amid reports of a wider crackdown on separatists in the state, PTI reported.

Malik's detention comes ahead of the crucial hearing on Article 35-A in Supreme Court that is likely to take place on Monday.

Earlier this week, the state government withdrew security cover from several Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Shah and Saleem Geelani. The move to withdraw security cover followed a week after 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed in a suicide bombing in Pulwama district.

Malik’s detention comes days ahead of the hearing on Article 35A in the Supreme Court likely to take place on Monday. The article, incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954, grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of four petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the legality of Article 35A on the grounds that it was never presented before Parliament and was implemented on the President’s orders in 1954. The petitioners argue that Jammu and Kashmir became an “integral part of India” when it acceded to the Union, so there is no question of special status or treatment.