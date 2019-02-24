Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to file a review petition against a Supreme Court order directing states to evict families of Adivasis and other forest-dwellers whose claims over forest land were rejected, PTI reported.

“The recent order of the honourable Supreme Court of India in Wildlife Trust of India & others vs. Union of India and others, deserves your urgent intervention,” Gandhi wrote in a letter dated January 23. Gandhi said “in order to preempt large-scale evictions” it would be “expedient to file a review petition” and “take any other action” as deemed fit by the chief minister.

The Supreme Court on February 13 ordered the eviction of more than 10 lakh families of Adivasis and other forest-dwellers from forestlands across 16 states. The order came after the top court heard petitions challenging the validity of the Forest Rights Act on February 13. The petitioners had demanded that those whose claims over traditional forestlands are rejected under the new law should be evicted.

Gandhi cited a status report of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on the implementation of the Forest Rights Act which highlighted that less than 45% of the Individual Forest Rights and 50% of the Community Forest Rights claims were approved as on April in 2018. “Further, the MoTA has pointed out that forest staff often raised frivolous objections leading to rejection,” he said.

The Congress chief said eviction based on rejected claims over forest land alone and without a proper review and appeal process violated the due process of law. “For millions of adivasis and other forest dwellers ‘Jal, Jangal and Zameen’ is integral to their Right to Life guaranteed by our Constitution,” he said. “It is time for us to work towards deepening the promise of India for everyone.”

