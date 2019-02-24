Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, saying the time has come for Khan to stand true to his words and act against terror outfits following the suicide attack in Pulwama, NDTV reported.

Modi recalled a conversation over a phone call with Khan to congratulate him on being elected Pakistan’s prime minister last year. “I told him there have been plenty of fights between India and Pakistan,” Modi said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk. “Pakistan got nothing. Every time, we won. I told him let us fight against poverty and illiteracy. He told me, “Modi ji, I am the son of a Pathan. I speak true and I do true”. Today, the time has come for him to stand true to his words. I will see whether he stands true to his words or not,” Modi said.

Modi said most countries and large global organisations were united against the Pulwama attack and that peace in the world was not possible if the “factory of terrorism” continued, News18 reported.

Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the suicide attack in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting the militant group.

Modi on Saturday said that the country’s fight, in the aftermath of the attack in Pulwama, was against terrorism and not against the people of Kashmir. “Our fight is against terrorism and the enemies of humanity,” he had said at the rally in Tonk. “Our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris.” His statement comes after there have been several alleged instances of Kashmiris being harassed in India following the attack.