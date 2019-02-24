Businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday expressed interest in “a larger role in serving the people” once he sees through the various investigations he is undergoing. Vadra is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who entered active politics last month.

The Congress played down the suggestion that Vadra wants to join politics, PTI reported. “Will he need Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s permission to do work related to people?” spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a dig at Vadra, with a tweet saying: “Presenting Congress’ Prime Ministerial candidate for Lok Sabha elections. #RobertIsReady.”

In a Facebook post, Vadra wrote about various initiatives of social work that he claimed to have undertaken. He posted more than three dozen photographs of him being involved in such activities. Now after visiting the Enforcement Directorate for interrogation in different cases, Vadra claimed to “have been a person to learn from every event I go through”.

He wrote: “All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use... once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people.”

Vadra said different governments had tried to malign him for more than a decade, using his name to “divert real issues”.

Vadra has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning this month. He is alleged to have used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. He is also being investigated in the Bikaner land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. On February 15, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Vadra’s assets in connection with the scam.