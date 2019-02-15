The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached assets of businessman Robert Vadra’s company in connection with the Bikaner land scam, PTI reported. Vadra and his mother, Maureen Vadra, had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its zonal office in Jaipur earlier this week in connection with the case.

A senior official said the agency has attached a property of Skylight Hospitality Private Limited in Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar worth Rs 4.43 crore, IANS reported. The agency also attached movable properties worth Rs 18.59 lakh pertaining to four people with alleged links to the scam.

The agency claimed that Skylight Hospitality had purchased 69.55 hectares of land for Rs 72 lakh and sold the same for Rs 5.15 crore to Allegeny Finlease Private Limited and generated illegal profits of Rs 4.43 crore. The four people with links to the scam allegedly received profits of Rs 18.59 lakh during the sale of the land.

The agency had earlier attached properties worth Rs 1.82 crore and filed a chargesheet against nine people. The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 6.44 crore in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the Bikaner land scam case on the basis of a first information report filed by the Rajasthan Police in 2015. The investigating agency has registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, accusing Vadra’s firm Skylight Hospitality of buying and selling the land in Bikaner at an extremely high price after several illegal transactions.

The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating Vadra for another case of alleged money laundering. According to the directorate, he bought property in London worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.5 crore) using profits from “criminal acts”. The money was reportedly channeled through the United Arab Emirates.