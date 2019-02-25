The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said it has sought adjournment of the hearing of the plea challenging Article 35A of the Indian Constitution in the Supreme Court. The court is set to hear the case from Tuesday to Thursday, ANI reported.

“The stand of the state government on the request of deferment of hearing on Article 35A in the Supreme Court remains the same as requested by them on February 11,” state government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said at a press conference in Jammu, PTI reported. He was responding to a question whether Governor Satya Pal Malik’s stand on the matter has changed.

The article, incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954, grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. “The matter involves a sensitive issue regarding a challenge to Article 35-A of the Constitution of India,” the state’s letter to the Supreme Court on February 11 had said. “A short reply has been filed by the state. It will therefore be requested that the matter may kindly be heard when an elected government is in place.”

Jammu and Kashmir was put under Governor’s Rule since June last year, when the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of its alliance with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party. The state moved to President’s Rule in December.

However, DC Raina, the advocate general of Jammu and Kashmir, told IANS on Sunday that the government will decide its stand on Article 35A in a day or two.

Meanwhile, Kansal also asked people not to believe in rumours, an appeal the governor had first made on Saturday. “Over the past few days several rumours have been circulated and panic messages disseminated,” he said. “Most of these have been based on unsubstantiated or exaggerated pieces of information.”

The Joint Resistance Leadership, a group of Kashmiri separatists, had called for a shutdown in the state on Sunday. One of the reasons for the bandh was the case against Article 35A in the Supreme Court. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had also cautioned the government against diluting or abrogating the legislation.