Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday appealed to people of the state not to believe in rumours about curfews and other actions by security forces. He said the deployment of 100 additional companies of security personnel was done only in the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Normally, forces are inducted a month before elections so that they settle down and familiarise with the ground situation,” the governor said. “It is in this context that 100 companies of Central Forces are being inducted into the state at the moment. This is less than the actual additional forces required and more would be inducted in the coming weeks.”

The Centre had on Friday ordered the deployment of the additional companies of paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik acknowledged that security forces have been taking “some security-related action” in connection with the terror attack that took place in Pulwama on February 14. However, he added that this action was “guided solely by the need to counter both the impact and any further action that may be taken by terrorist groups”.

The governor claimed that the media has exaggerated the reports of attacks on Kashmiri students. He said that of the 22,000 Kashmiris studying outside the state, a very small number have been attacked. Media has played up a few scattered incidents more than what has actually happened which has been a major cause of fear and anxiety among parents whose children are studying outside the state,” the statement said. “The exaggerated reporting has led to unnecessary excessive reactions in the Kashmir Valley.”

Malik said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given “clear directions to the country” about the safety of Kashmiris living outside the state. The governor assured all government employees and their families who stay in Jammu that their safety is of “prime importance” to the state administration. “The situation in Jammu city is normal and government employees should feel safe as they go about their normal work,” he added.

Hizbul Mujahideen leader Riyaz Naikoo had last week warned Indians in a purported audio clip that all non-local labourers living in the Valley will be killed if attacks on Kashmiris living outside the state continue.