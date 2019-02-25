The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday said that no reports of violence were reported from anywhere in the state even as an indefinite curfew imposed in Itanagar and Naharlagun continued, PTI reported. Internet services continue to be suspended and shops and markets in Itanagar and Naharlagun remained closed, said police.

Central paramilitary forces sent to assist the state administration in maintaining law and order also reached Itanagar, according to the police. Ten companies of 100 personnel each have been deployed.

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed massive violence since Friday in protest against a recommendation of the Joint High Power Committee granting permanent resident certificates to six communities who are not natives of the state, but have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts for decades. The communities are the Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis, Mishings and Gorkhas.

The state government on Sunday decided to take no further action to grant the certificates after two people were killed and three injured in protests. Protestors tried to attack the private residence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and allegedly burned down the home of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in Itanagar and ransacked the office of Itanagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Prince Dhawan.

Appealing for calm, Khandu said the protestors’ demand to not issue the certificates had already been accepted by the government on February 22, when he had clarified on social media that the government would not hold further discussions on this. “The PRC issue is closed,” ANI quoted him as saying. “I request them not to hold protests and dharna and cooperate with the government.”

Khandu reiterated he would like to assure the state’s people that the government will not take up the matter even in the future. “This is a clear message,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s Office also announced compensation for those killed in the protests, NorthEast Now reported. “Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced ex gratia for the deceased and assured to meet their family members,” said a statement.