The Arunachal Pradesh government on Sunday decided to take no further action in granting permanent resident certificates to six tribal communities, PTI reported. The state’s move came after violent protests against an earlier decision to provide certificates to the Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis, Mishings and Gorkhas.

“Considering the present situation pertaining to grant of PRCs to non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes of Namsai and Changlang districts, the state government has decided that no further action will be taken in grant of PRCs,” Chief Secretary Satya Gopal said in a statement.

The All Moran Students’ Union had observed an “economic blockade” in the state in January to demand that the tribes be provided permanent resident certificates. However, violent demonstrations broke out on Friday against the grant of certificates, and continued into Sunday.

Protestors allegedly burned down the home of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in Itanagar on Sunday. They also ransacked the office of Itanagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Prince Dhawan. The demonstrators also headed to the residence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Mobs attacked a police station and several public properties in the state capital. They blocked the road leading to the Naharlagun railway station.

Khandu had on February 22 assured people that the matter of permanent resident certificates will not be discussed during the Assembly session that ended on Saturday. However, irate mobs vented their anger after a man who had allegedly sustained bullet injuries on Friday died in a Guwahati hospital. Another man from Kimin area in Papum Pare district died on Friday night in firing after a mob stormed the state secretariat in Imphal.

The Nyishi Elite Society, a community organisation in Itanagar, on Sunday appealed to the people to remain calm and abjure violence, PTI reported. It also criticised the state government for “late and inept” handling of the bandh call, and “failing to read the pulse and demand of the people”.

Governor Brigadier BD Mishra appealed to the people to maintain peace, Northeast Now reported. He asked elders to advise youth to display the “Arunachali spirit” and not get swayed by the “spillover of the bandh culture”.

Arunachal Pradesh State Govt has already passed an order not to accept PRC as recommended by JHPC. Everyone must come together without blaming each other for the sake of peace. It's very unfortunate that innocent lives were lost in the violence. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 24, 2019