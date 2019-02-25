The European Union has asked Pakistan to take “clear and sustained” actions against terrorist groups and individual terrorists in the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide bombing. At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans had lost their lives in the attack on February 14, which was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini spoke to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi over telephone on Sunday regarding the current tensions between India and Pakistan. Mogherini urged both countries to urgently “de-escalate” the tension and confirmed that the European Union is also in contact with Indian counterparts.

Mogherini highlighted the need to “continue addressing terrorism including clear and sustained actions targeting not only all United Nations-listed transnational terrorist groups but also individuals claiming responsibility for such attacks”. She said the European Union’s policy has always been to promote a dialogue between Pakistan and India to sort out differences.

Qureshi told Mogherini that Pakistan has asked India to share actionable evidence of the Pulwama attack, The Express Tribune reported. “Pakistan responded to the incident with extreme caution,” he told the European Union representative.

Qureshi claimed that while his country wants peace, India is creating a “war frenzy” after the attack. Qureshi said Pakistan was trying to defuse tensions and had written to the United Nations Security Council about it.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated that he would act immediately if India gives “actionable intelligence” on the attack. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “give peace a chance”.