Former Indian Administrative Service Officer Shah Faesal on Monday announced that he is launching a party, NDTV reported. Faesal said he has applied to the Election Commission to register his political outfit.

“I want to participate in elections… We are not going to join any existing party, we are going to start our own party,” the former bureaucrat told NDTV during an interview.

Faesal said he could not reveal the party’s name since it needs the poll body’s approval. “I have filed the representation there [Election Commission],” he said. “So I will need some more time before I can reveal the name.”

Faesal had resigned on January 9 in protest against the “unabated killings in Kashmir” and the lack of initiative from the Centre. He ruled out joining a political party but launched a campaign to support a movement for “clean politics”.

Faesal has said withdrawing his security cover and those of separatist leaders was an insignificant step. He said it was like “pressing the wrong buttons”.