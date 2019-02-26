The Cabinet Committee on Security met at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning in New Delhi after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Pakistan, ANI reported. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the meeting.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials from the Prime Minister’s Office were also present at the meeting, PTI reported.

In a pre-dawn strike, 12 Mirage 2000 jets “took part in the operation that dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps across Line of Control, completely destroying it”. According to unidentified officials, the strikes took place in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The strike is being considered a retaliation to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed. Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.