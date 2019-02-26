The Assam Police on Sunday arrested two main accused in the liquor death case which has claimed the lives of at least 155 people in Golaghat and Jorhat districts, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Jorhat Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Nimbalkar identified the accused as Jitu Sonowal and Sunil Baruah who were arrested from Baksa district. Both accused are from Borholla in Jorhat where around 60 people died after consuming the liquor.

The police have charged the two with murder and arrested six others for their alleged role in the case. Nimbalkar said 2,41,000 litres of illicit liquor was disposed of in Jorhat district from February 1 to 24.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the state chief secretary and demanded a report on the matter within four weeks, PTI reported. The rights panel said the document must include action taken against officers responsible and relief and rehabilitation measures provided to the victims and their dependents along with the status of the medical treatment being provided to those undergoing treatment.

The panel has also asked the Union Home Secretary to issue a directive to the Directors General of Police of all states and Union Territories asking them to crackdown on such illegal liquor supply and penalise the culprits.

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said he will lead an all-party delegation to the areas affected and meet the survivors and families of the deceased, The Telegraph reported.

Several groups, including the Borholla College students and Mahila Congress, have staged protests in several parts of the state demanding a ban on the local liquor and a compensation package of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.