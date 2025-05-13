At least 14 persons died after drinking allegedly spurious liquor in Punjab’s Amritsar, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night. The deaths were confirmed by Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney.

The deaths took place in five villages: Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Therewal and Talwandi Ghuman. Six others were taken to hospital, PTI reported.

Five persons have been arrested in the matter, the police said.

The main accused person in the matter was Prabhjeet Singh, ANI quoted Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Maninder Singh as saying.