The Gujarat Police on Tuesday issued a high alert after Indian Air Force jets carried out a “pre-emptive strike” targeted at Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps across the border, PTI reported. The state police cancelled a conference on crime-related matters scheduled to be held at the Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat’s Director General of Police Shivanand Jha ordered all officers who had arrived in the city to return to their headquarters. “In view of the action on terrorists across the border by Indian Air Force, all establishments have been put on high alert,” Jha’s office said.

Meanwhile, Punjab has also put its border districts on high alert in wake of the IAF’s strikes, the chief minister’s office said.

India’s response came over a week after Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist murdered 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. This is the first air strike by India across the Line of Control since 1971.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Pakistani drone was shot down near the International Border in Gujarat’s Kutch district, PTI reported quoting unidentified police official.