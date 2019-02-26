Indian Air Force hit and destroyed terrorist camps across the Line of Control: ANI
Pakistan claimed Indian planes violated the LoC but were sent back and could not cause any damage.
A dozen Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force destroyed terror camps across the Line of Control before dawn on Tuesday, ANI reported, quoting unidentified officials. They dropped “1,000 kg bombs” on the terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the officials said.
Earlier in the morning, Pakistan had claimed that Indian Air Force aircraft had violated the Line of Control in the Muzaffarabad sector. Pakistan claimed that the aircraft returned after its Air Force “immediately scrambled”.
Live updates
8.58 am: The unidentified Air Force officials told ANI that the operation took place at 3.30 am.
8.45 am: Unidentified officials in the Indian Air Force have told ANI that 12 Mirage 2000 jets “took part in the operation that dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps across Line of Control, completely destroying it”.
8.35 am: About two hours after his first tweet, Ghafoor posted: “Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force, [they] released payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage.”
8.30 am: Early on Tuesday, Pakistan’s armed forces claimed that the Indian Air Force had violated the Line of Control. Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said the aircraft had returned after the Pakistan Air Force responded.
Relations between India and Pakistan have been tense since a terror attack on a convoy of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, in which 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed. Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.
A day after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised a strong reply to the perpetrators and said the security forces have been given a free hand in the wake of the attack. Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack, and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged Modi to “give peace a chance”. He has promised action if India provides “actionable evidence”.