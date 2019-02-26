Pakistan armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday said Islamabad will react differently and surprise India in retaliation to the Indian Air Force’s claim of air strikes against a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp across the Line of Control. Ghafoor accused India of lying about the strikes and the casualties.

Ghafoor said it is India’s turn to wait for Islamabad’s response. “We were ready. We responded. We denied,” Ghafoor said while refuting reports that India killed “350 terrorists and trainers at the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp”.

The spokesperson admitted that India entered its territory but said that Pakistan’s armed forces prevented them from doing any damage and invited anyone to visit the sites that New Delhi claims to have attacked.

In response to a Pakistani journalist’s question about Islamabad’s response to the air strike that compared Indians to “drunk monkeys”, Ghafoor said, “We will shut these monkeys, but not the way they are trying, through lies.”

This is the first air strike claimed by India across the Line of Control since 1971.

The IAF action came 12 days after a terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir killed 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force. The Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday also said Islambad will respond to India’s “uncalled for aggression” at a time and place of its choosing. Qureshi was addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad alongside Finance Minister Asad Umar and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

The foreign minister said, “Once again the Indian government has resorted to a self-serving, reckless and fictitious claim,” the statement said while adding that the Indian government had taken the action “for domestic consumption” because of the upcoming elections.

Qureshi quoted a National Security Committee statement which said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will engage with “global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy in the region”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan warned India against challenging Islamabad, adding that the country is “fully prepared to respond” to any misadventure. “Once again Indian government has resorted to a self serving, reckless and fictitious claim,” Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the country’s ruling party, had said.