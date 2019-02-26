Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged on Tuesday from the Goa Medical College and Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment since Saturday.

The Chief Minister’s Office said Parrikar’s health parameters were stable. “He will continue with his treatment at his residence,” his office tweeted.

An unidentified official at the hospital told The Hindu that Parrikar was admitted to the hospital after he suffered internal bleeding.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister’s Office said Parrikar’s condition was stable, but that he was taken for an “upper GI endoscopy”, a procedure used for internal examinations of the body. Parrikar has been unwell since February 2018 and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which was made official only in October.

The former defence minister on Tuesday lauded the Indian Air Force for its “daring operations” across the Line of Control. “The new India under Shri Narendra Modi ji believes in its forces, [and] makes no compromise on terrorism [and] national security,” Parrikar tweeted.