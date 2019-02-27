An aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday morning, PTI reported. It is unclear yet what aircraft it was, or what caused the crash.

Budgam senior superintendent of police said two bodies were found at the site of the crash, which happened in an open field at Garendkanal village. “The IAF’s technical team will arrive and ascertain facts,” said the official. “Till now, we have found two bodies.”

Several news channels, including News18 and Republic TV, reported that the crash occurred due to a technical fault. The incident comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after India carried out targeted strikes on what New Delhi has said was a terror camp in Pakistani territory.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud explosion after the jet crashed at around 10.15 am. “There was a huge plume of smoke emanating from the spot,” a resident of the area told Scroll.in. “It’s a mountainous area and it witnesses a lot of air traffic due to its proximity to the Srinagar airport.”

Unidentified officials told PTI that the aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, they added. ABP news claimed that the aircraft was a MiG 21, a fighter jet, though there is no official confirmation yet. According to ANI, it was an Mi-17 transport helicopter.

Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports were among five airports closed for civilian air traffic shortly after the crash. According to airline officials, airports at Chandigarh and Amritsar were also closed.

The crash came a day after the Indian Air Force’s pre-dawn strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest terror training camp across the border in Balakot. The operation, conducted by 12 Mirage 2000 jets, reportedly killed several terrorists and trainers of the outfit, which is led by Masood Azhar.