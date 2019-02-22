The Supreme Court on Friday sent notices to the Centre and 10 states asking for their responses on a petition seeking intervention to prevent alleged attacks on Kashmiri students following the Pulwama suicide bombing, ANI reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed nodal officers to take steps to prevent acts of intimidation, threat, assault and social boycott, Bar and Bench reported. The top court directed the states to take action against the accused and posted the matter for further hearing to next week, according to Live Law.

Several Kashmiri students were reportedly harassed and beaten up in the Dehradun following the terror attack in South Kashmir in which 40 security personnel were killed. Since then, many Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand have temporarily left the state. Nearly 300 Kashmiri students have fled to Jammu and Delhi from colleges in Uttarakhand after large-scale eviction from their campuses.

The central government, however, had said there was no such harassment of Kashmiri students. “We are in touch with all institutes, no such incident took place,” Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had said.

Advocate Tariq Adeeb filed the plea in the Supreme Court. The respondent states are Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Adeeb had asked the Supreme Court to issue directions to heads of educational institutions and to take steps to protect the lives of Kashmiris. The lawyer also wanted people indulging in hate speech to be prosecuted.