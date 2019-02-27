The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it conducted a “sensitive search” at several locations including properties owned by the head of prominent organisation linked with terror financing and anti-national activities. The searches came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

Without naming the organisation or its head, the department in an official statement said four premises in the Kashmir Valley and three in the national Capital were searched.

“The head of a prominent organisation allegedly indulging in anti-national activities along with his associates were covered in a sensitive search action by the Income Tax Department today,” the statement read. “The search action has yielded credible evidence of large scale undisclosed financial transactions carried out in the business of quarrying, hotels etc.”

The department said its searches found “huge unaccounted expenditure incurred in cash on the reconstruction and remodelling of the residential premises presently being used by the tax evader’s family.” It added that officials would have more evidence against the accused once they scan the three hard disks found during the searches.

“This action is part of a concerted drive to trace illegal sources of funding that has financed the separatist elements and their activities in the Valley,” the Income Tax Department said.

Meanwhile, a report in the Greater Kashmir said the National Investigation Agency searched 11 locations related to Jaish-e-Mohammad militants and separatist leaders in connection with the Pulwama attack. “We have seized documents related to terror funding, coded messages and jehadi literature from their houses,” the NIA spokesperson said.