Indian and Pakistani students, staff and faculty at Harvard University have called for a de-escalation of tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi for the prosperity and security of the South Asian region. Further deterioration of the situation is likely to destabilise the entire region socially, economically and politically, over 140 South Asian members of Harvard University said in a letter.

The statement comes as tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated in recent days. India and Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that they had shot down each others’ fighter jets, a day after the Indian Air Force had struck a Jaish terror camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. India said Pakistan had attempted to target military installations in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and confirmed a pilot of its Air Force was missing in action after the operation.

Pakistan had claimed that its jets struck across the Line of Control from “Pakistani airspace”, and that it had shot down two Indian jets. The action was not targeted at military installations or civilians, Islamabad claimed.

The signatories urged citizens of both the countries to exercise restraint. “We are constantly reminded of our shared history, heritage, and culture,” they said in the letter. “We are alike in our shared desire for long term peaceful relations between our two countries.”

They also asked the national media in both countries to report responsibly and resist from warmongering. The signatories demanded that the elected representatives of both the countries work towards long-term resolution of conflict, rather than electoral gains.

“We hope our governments explore all options of diplomacy, and not put further civilian and military lives at risk,” the letter read.

Here are the signatories:



1. Salil Shetty, Bengaluru, Fellow, Carr Centre, Harvard Kennedy School

2. Afreen Siddiqui, Adjunct Lecturer Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School

3. Vinay Nagaraju, Fellow, Carr Center for Human Rights, India, Harvard Kennedy School

4. South Asian Engagement Forum, a Student Organisation at Harvard Kennedy School

5. Pakistan Student Caucus, a Student Organisation at Harvard Kennedy School

6. Harvard Pakistan Students Group, Harvard University

7. Pakistan Student Association, Harvard College

8. South Asia ConnectED, Harvard Education School

9. South Asia Association, Harvard College

10. Shah Faesal, Jammu and Kashmir, Harvard Kennedy School

11. Asad Palijo, Karachi, Harvard Kennedy School

12. Saif Ul Haq, Islamabad, Harvard Kennedy School

13. Inayat Sabhikhi, Delhi, Harvard Kennedy School

14. Naeha Rashid, Islamabad, Harvard Kennedy School

15. Neha Bansal, India, Harvard Kennedy School

16. Vishnu Rajeev, Kerala, Harvard Kennedy School

17. Kaveri Iychettira, Bengaluru, Belfer Center, Harvard Kennedy School

18. Munmun Biswas, India, Harvard Kennedy School

19. Asad Liaqat, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School

20. Niharika Narendra Singh, India, Harvard Kennedy School

21. Vikas Birhma, Jhajjar, Haryana, Harvard Kennedy School

22. Sanjana Rajgarhia, Mumbai, Harvard Kennedy School

23. Mathangi Swaminathan, India, Harvard Kennedy School

24. Aisha Iqbal, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School

25. Preeti Pratishruti Dash, India, Harvard Law School

26. Muhammad Ahmad, Pakistan, Harvard Medical School

27. Waqar Khan, Pakistan, Harvard Business School

28. Haider Ali, Pakistan, Harvard Business School

29. Muhammad Ali, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School

30. Zahra Zaheer, Pakistan, Graduate School of Education

31. Badar Dar, Pakistan, Harvard Business School

32. Laila Tauqeer, Pakistan, Harvard College

33. Ammar Waraich, Faisalabad, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School

34. Muhammad Qasim Chattha, Islamabad, Harvard Divinity School

35. Neetisha Besra, India, Harvard Kennedy School

36. Rridhee Malhotra, Delhi, India, Harvard Kennedy School

37. Kirtika Singh, India, Harvard Kennedy School

38. Ghazi Taimoor Mirza, Pakistan, Harvard Graduate School of Education

39. Radhika Kapoor, India, Harvard Law School

40. Shovan Shah, Mumbai, Harvard Graduate School of Design

41. Vikram Srinivas, Bangalore, India, MPA/ID, Harvard Kennedy School

42. Rahul Gandhi, MD, MPH, MBA, India, Harvard School of Public Health

43. Karan Saharya, New Delhi, Harvard Graduate School of Design

44. Devashish Chandra, India, Harvard Kennedy School

45. Noopur Sen, India, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Law School

46. Ashrutha Rai, Bangalore, India, Harvard Law School

47. Muhammad Khisal Ahmed, Islamabad, Pakistan, Harvard Graduate School of Education

48. Viveka Rajagopal, Chennai, Harvard Graduate School of Education

49. Faryal Khan, Ed.D., Isakhel, Pakistan, Visiting Practitioner, Harvard Graduate School of

Education

50. Ameek Singh, India, Harvard Kennedy School

51. Zainab Tariq, Karachi, Pakistan, Harvard Graduate School of Education

52. Saeb Ali Khan, Hyderabad, India, Harvard Graduate School of Design

53. Ahmed Farooq, Pakistan, Harvard Law School

54. Tanya Kant, India, Graduate School of Education

55. Nafees Ahmed, Swat, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School

56. Muhammad Ali Khan, Lahore, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School

57. Annapurna Ayyappan, India, Harvard Graduate School of Education

58. Anushka Siddiqui, Delhi, Harvard Kennedy School

59. Natasha Murtaza, Pakistan, Harvard Graduate School of Arts & Sciences

60. Zainab Hashmi, Karachi, Pakistan, Harvard Law School

61. Izzah Ejaz, Pakistan, Harvard Graduate School of Education

62. Wahdana Bilal, Peshawar, Harvard Law School

63. Saki Malose, India, Harvard Graduate School of Education

64. Murali Mallikarjunan, India, Harvard Graduate School of Education

65. Karishma Mhapadi, India, Harvard Graduate School of Education

66. Prasanth Nori, India, Harvard Graduate School of Education

67. Maithili Parikh, India, Harvard Law School

68. Hamza Ansari, Canadian Pakistani, Harvard

69. Hemanth Bharatha Chakravarthy, Chennai, India, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences

70. Preeti Sahai, India, MC MPA, Harvard Kennedy School

71. Jyoti Gupta, New Delhi, Harvard Kennedy School

72. Shreyvardhan Sharma, India, Harvard College, Class of 2022

73. Natasha Jehangir Khan, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School

74. Zuneera Shah, Lahore, Harvard College

75. Farhan Javed, Pakistan, Harvard College Class of 2019

76. Ali Chisti, MD, MPH, Pakistan, Harvard School of Public Health 2014

77. Malik Siraj Akbar, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

78. Mashaal Sohail, Karachi, Pakistan, Harvard GSAS/HMS Alum ‘18

79. Huma, Islamabad, Harvard Kennedy School

80. Omair Shakil, Lahore, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

81. M Chanta Bhan, Pakistan/US, Harvard Divinity School

82. Thomas Varghese, Kochi, India, Harvard Divinity School

83. Abhijith Ravinutala, Indian-American, Harvard Divinity School MTS ‘19

84. Akbar Zaman Saeed, Pakistan, Harvard University

85. Arkam Javed, Pakistan, Harvard College

86. Tanvi Girotra, India, Harvard Kennedy School

87. Sakina Haider, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School

88. Kanupriya, India, Harvard Graduate School of Education

89. Sardar Karim, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School

90. Minahil Khan, Lahore, Pakistan, Harvard College 2019

91. Snigdha Kumar, India, Harvard Kennedy School

92. Harvard US-India Initiative, India, Harvard College

93. Awais Ahmed, Pakistan, Harvard Medical School

94. Beena Sarwar, Pakistan, Nieman ‘06, Carr Fellow Harvard Kennedy School 2007

95. Sana Rao, Karachi, Pakistan, Harvard Business Publications

96. Sannoy Das, India, SJD, Harvard Law School

97. Maria Qazi, Islamabad, Harvard Kennedy School

98. Rohit Gawande, USA/India, Harvard Kennedy School

99. Raissa Chughtai, Lahore, Pakistan, Harvard College

100. Anum Chandani, Pakistan, Harvard Business School

101. Maya Razmi, Cleveland, Ohio, Harvard College

102. Ay-Nur Najm, U.S./Pakistan, Harvard Graduate School of Education

103. Abeela Latif, Pakistan, Harvard Graduate School of Education

104. Dilara Sayeed, Chicago, Harvard Graduate School of Education

105. Hamza Ali Khan, Pakistan, Harvard Business School

106. Fatima Taj, American Pakistani, Harvard College

107. Zainab Kahloon, Pakistan, Harvard College 2020

108. Ali Nomani, Pakistan, Graduate School of Education

109. Sana Saeed, Pakistan, Harvard Divinity School

110. Zarka, Pakistan, Harvard Extension School

111. Gunjan Veda, India, Harvard Kennedy School

112. Mariam Chughtai, Lahore, Pakistan, Harvard University

113. Gul Rana, Cambridge, MA, Harvard Extension School

114. Zeerak Ahmed, Lahore, Alumnus & Researcher, Harvard School of Engineering &

Applied Sciences, Harvard Graduate School of Design

115. Sheza Atiq, Karachi, Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

116. Ryan Madsen, United States, Harvard Kennedy School

117. Sonya Kalara, Bengal, Punjab, India, Harvard College

118. Omar Sultan Haque, M.D., Ph.D., United States, Harvard Medical School

119. Malik Siraj Akbar, Washington DC, Harvard Kennedy School

120. Rangin Pallav Tripathy, India, Visiting Researcher, Harvard Law School

121. Fatima Zaman, Pakistan, Harvard Medical School

122. Inaara Shiraz, Pakistan, Harvard College

123. Akash Sabarwal, Jhansi, India, Division of Nephrology, Harvard Medical School

124. Armaan Siddiqi, Cambridge, MA, PhD Student, Harvard University

125. Rashi Khilnani, Canada, Harvard Kennedy School

126. Mohammed Mobashir, Pakistan, Harvard Extension School

127. Muhammad Zia Mehmood, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School

128. Muhammad Umair Khan, Pakistan, Harvard Graduate School of Education

129. Anurag Gamber, Delhi, Harvard Kennedy School

130. Emaad Siddiqui, United Kingdom, Harvard Kennedy School

131. Asma Javaid, Pakistan, Harvard University

132. RB, Chennai, Harvard Extension School

133. Anum Shafqat, Chicago, Harvard College

134. Aaisha Shah, Pakistan, Harvard College

135. Jemul Hasan, Bangaldesh, Harvard Kennedy School

136. Irfan Moeen Khan, Pakistan, Harvard Faculty of Arts

137. Harshita Gupta, Mumbai, India, Harvard College

138. Maria Mujeeb, Pakistan, Harvard University, Alum 2017

139. Wajahat S. Khan, Pakistan, Shorenstein Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School, 2011

140. Meena Hewett, Mumbai, India, The Mittal South Asia Institute

141. Yahya Chaudhry, Pakistan, Harvard Kennedy School