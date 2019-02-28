The manager of a Karachi Bakery outlet in Bengaluru claimed to have received a threat call warning him of consequences if the word “Karachi” is not removed from the outlet’s signboard, NDTV reported.

The Indiranagar outlet’s manager, P Sukumar, received the call from a person who identified himself Vicky Shetty, an “underworld don” on Monday. The Karnataka police registered a case on Wednesday based on Sukumar’s complaint, according to ANI.

Unidentified police officials said the caller asked Sukumar to inform the owner of Karachi Bakery to remove “Karachi” from the signboard as no one in the country used that name. “The caller warned that we must remove the word within 24 hours or else his boys would destroy the bakery,” Sukumar told the police, according to The Times of India.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East division) Rahulkumar Shahapurwad said police are checking if the call was actually made by Vicky Shetty, a criminal facing several cases including murder and criminal conspiracy.

On February 24, the Bengaluru Police had arrested nine men in connection with the harassment of staff at the Indiranagar outlet of Karachi Bakery. The nine were booked for rioting and criminal breach of trust.

A day earlier, a group of people had protested at the Indiranagar branch of the bakery, ostensibly objecting that the company bears the name of a city in Pakistan, which they have accused of supporting terrorism against India. The incident was reported nearly a week after the terror attack in Pulwama, for which Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility. After this, the word “Karachi” had been temporarily covered on the bakery’s signboard.

The bakery had earlier clarified that it was “absolutely Indian by heart”, and founded by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India during the Partition.