Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Islamabad will release the Indian Air Force pilot in its custody on Friday, ANI reported. “As a peace gesture, we are releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan [Varthaman] tomorrow,” Khan said. The pilot’s jet was shot down on Wednesday after both countries engaged in aerial skirmishes.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian government sources had said they would not seek consular access to the IAF pilot and reiterated there would be “no deal” with Pakistan.

Reports of both India and Pakistan shooting down each other’s fighter jets emerged on Wednesday, a day after New Delhi said its Air Force had struck a terror camp in Pakistani territory in “preemptive action”.