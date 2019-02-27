Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Nowshera sectors, PTI quoted officials as saying. An Indian aircraft reportedly pushed back the jets.

“The jets entered Indian airspace over Nowshera and Poonch sectors this morning,” officials said. The jets also dropped bombs while returning. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

One of the Pakistani F-16 jets that violated the Indian airspace was shot down in retaliatory fire in Nowshera’s Lam valley, three kilometres within Pakistani territory, according to ANI.

Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh and Amritsar airport were closed for civilian traffic, and airspace suspended due to security reasons.

The violation came a day after Indian Air Force jets targeted terror camps across the border and reportedly inflicted heavy casualties.

‘Struck from within Pakistani airspace’: Islamabad

Pakistan, however, claimed the strikes took place across the Line of Control from within its airspace. “This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, referring to the IAF’s cross-border air strikes on Tuesday. “Pakistan has, therefore, taken strikes at non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage.”

Pakistan said it did not wish to escalate the tension, but the sole purpose of the strikes was to demonstrate its right, will and capability for self defence. Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that Pakistan armed forces had shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and arrested an Indian pilot.

However, the Indian Air Force refuted the allegations and said all its pilots were safe and accounted for, NDTV reported.