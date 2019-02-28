The growth in India’s Gross Domestic Product slowed to a five-quarter low of 6.6% in October-December 2018, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday. The growth in GDP in 2018-’19 is now estimated at 7%, as compared to 7.2% pegged earlier.

The Centre also revised previous GDP growth numbers downwards to 8% for April-June and 7% for July-September. The figures released earlier were 8.2% and 7.1%.

The GDP at constant 2011-’12 prices in October-December was estimated at Rs 35 lakh crore, compared to Rs 32.85 lakh crore in the same quarter the previous year, the data released by the government showed.

The growth between April and June 2018 had been the best in two years, showing signs of recovery since the decline to a three-year low of 5.6% in April-June 2017. The decline had come months after the government demonetised high-value currency notes in November 2016.