The Ministry of External Affairs will on Friday brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on the state of India-Pakistan relations. The committee, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will meet in Parliament House in the afternoon, PTI reported.

India-Pakistan ties have deteriorated following a terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, which killed 40 jawans. The Jaish-e-Mohammad group claimed responsibility for the attack, following which India asked Pakistan to take action against the perpetrators. However, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded “actionable evidence” from India.

Indian Air Force jets entered Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early on February 26, and targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot. In retaliation, Pakistan F-16s violated Indian airspace on the following day, and downed a MiG-21 jet. Pakistan also took the pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, into custody. He will be released on Friday.

The Indian armed forces, in a joint press conference on Thursday, alleged that Pakistan intended to target India’s military installations in Kashmir. They presented evidence that the aircraft India had struck down was an F-16, and said that Pakistani bombs fell on the campus of Indian military installations, but did not hit them.