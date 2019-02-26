Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Tuesday said India carried out “non-military preemptive” strikes on the biggest camp of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed militant outfit after receiving credible intelligence that the terror outfit was attempting suicide attacks in various parts of the country.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed.

In the first air strike by India across the Line of Control since 1971, a dozen Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force destroyed a terror camp across the Line of Control before dawn on Tuesday, ANI reported.

At a press conference in Delhi, Gokhale clarified that authorities were waiting for further details as the intelligence-led operation had taken place only a short while ago. Gokhale said the strikes had targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Balakot, headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghouri, who is the brother-in-law of the outfit’s chief Masood Azhar.

Here’s the full text of Gokhale’s statement: