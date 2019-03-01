Five security personnel were killed during an encounter with suspected militants in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials. A civilian was killed in the clashes that followed the encounter.

The officials identified the civilian as Waseem Ahmad Mir who was declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

Unidentified officials said the incident occurred after a militant, one of the two presumed dead, opened fire at the security personnel, the Greater Kashmir reported. At least eight people were injured in the incident.

The gunfire exchange broke out late on Thursday night during a cordon and search operation. Officials said the deceased include two Army personnel, a Central Reserve Police Force inspector and jawan and a policeman.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Handwara.

The operation is believed to still be underway.