Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces at Babagund village in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, according to several news reports. However, there has been no official confirmation on the toll yet.

The gunfight, which began on Thursday night, ended only on Friday morning, GNS news agency reported. The bodies of the two militants were recovered on Friday morning.

Personnel from the Army, the Central Reserve Police Forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group launched a cordon-and-search operation around 9 pm at Khanu Babagund.

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from Kupwara district's Handwara area where an encounter took place between terrorists and security forces earlier this morning; search operation is underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Y35hCeo1i9 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019

The gunfight broke out around 1 am after the militants reportedly opened fire at the police, according to the Hindustan Times. Officials have cut mobile internet services in Handwara and Sopore areas.

“The identities of the [militants] and their group affiliation are being ascertained,” and officer told GNS. He added that the search operation was still underway.

This operation came two days after the Indian security forces killed two militants in a gunfight in Shopian district. The Kashmir Zone Police said the men killed belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammed extremist group. The group has claimed responsibility for the murder of 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Pulwama district on February 14.