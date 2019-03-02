The West Bengal government on Friday gave former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar the additional charge of the state directorate of economic offences and the special task force, PTI reported. Kumar was at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Central Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry into the Saradha chit fund scam.

An unidentified home department official told PTI that Kumar will hold additional charge of the two departments until further notice.

On February 19, the Trinamool Congress-led state government had transferred Kumar to the Crime Investigation Department, where he was appointed the additional director general of police and inspector general of police.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had interrogated Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam in February. The agency filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court alleging that Kumar, the West Bengal government and police did not cooperate with the investigation into the scam. The Supreme Court ordered Kumar to appear for interrogation and cooperate with the CBI.

Kumar was heading the Special Investigation Team set up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the scam before the case was handed over to the CBI by the top court.