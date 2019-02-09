The Central Bureau of Investigation is set to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam on Saturday, NDTV reported. Kumar arrived in the city on Friday.

According to The Indian Express, Kumar is being accompanied by three top West Bengal police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Special Task Force Murlidhar Sharma.

The CBI wamts to question Kumar since he was heading the special investigation team formed by the West Bengal government to conduct inquiries into the Saradha case as well as other ponzi schemes. On February 5, the Supreme Court ordered Kumar to cooperate with CBI investigators.

Meghalaya: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar arrives in Shillong. He will be questioned by CBI here, in connection with the #SaradhaScam. pic.twitter.com/7ab0wwO3sa — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Save the Constitution’ protest

On February 3, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began the “Save the Constitution” protest at Esplanade in Kolkata after CBI officials arrived at Kumar’s residence to question him. Banerjee, who described Kumar as “one of the best officers”, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah of plotting a coup. She alleged that Modi and Shah had teamed up to humiliate West Bengal in retaliation for the meeting of 23 Opposition parties she organised in Kolkata on January 19.

Kumar had also joined the dharna, along with a few other police officers.

Banerjee ended her protest on February 5 and the same day, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kumar for violation of service rules. The Centre on Thursday also reportedly decided to take away the medals awarded to six Indian Police Service officers, including Kumar, for participating in the protest.