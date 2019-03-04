Karnataka Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav on Monday submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, reported The Hindu. He was among the four rebel MLAs of the Congress who the party had last month sought action against, under the anti-defection law.

Jadhav’s brother said the two-time MLA will join the Bharatiya Janata Party and contest from the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently represented by Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge. He was reportedly unhappy with “autocratic” style of working of Kharge’s son and Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge, according to PTI.

Congress state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said Jadhav was leaving the party for his “selfish motives”, reported ANI. “Umesh Jadhav’s resignation was a foregone conclusion because he had already sold himself to BJP,” Rao said. “He can be called a betrayer.”

Rao expressed confidence that other Congress MLAs will remain with the party. “He [Jadhav] shouldn’t forget that whatever he’s today is because of Congress,” Rao said, according to PTI. “Anyone can come and go but the party will remain forever.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Eshwar Khandre said Jadhav had ruined his career by quitting the party as the House Speaker has yet to take a decision on his disqualification. “Once disqualified, he cannot contest elections,” Khandre told PTI.

The Congress had urged the Speaker to take action under the anti-defection law against Jadhav and three other rebel MLAs – Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathali and B Nagendra – after they ignored a whip directing them to be present in the Assembly during the Budget Session and did not attend a party legislature meeting. The speaker is yet to take a call on the request. The four legislators were reportedly in touch with the BJP.

The state had faced political turmoil in January amid reports that some Congress MLAs were working with the BJP to topple the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had released two audio clips, accusing BJP state President BS Yeddyurappa of trying to poach a Janata Dal (Secular) MLA by offering bribes. Yeddyurappa called the audio clip “fake and baseless”.

In Assembly elections held in May 2018, the BJP had emerged the single largest party, but the other two parties tied up to form government.