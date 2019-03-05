At least two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, ANI reported. A civilian, who was injured in the gunfight, was taken to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment and is now stable, the police said in a statement.

Security forces and the police on Monday evening jointly launched a cordon and search operation in Reshipora area of Awantipora after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.

The operation was suspended after it turned dark. “As the operation continued on Tuesday morning, the militants fired at the security forces, triggering the gunfight,” a police officer told The Tribune. Officials have suspended mobile internet services in the area.

Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Tral. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/WiGLtiLWBg — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019

The bodies of the killed militants were recovered from the site of the encounter, along with incriminating material and arms and ammunition. The identities and affiliations of the militants are being ascertained, said the police.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Pulwama district has been on high alert since February 14, when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber killed 40 soldiers after ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy.