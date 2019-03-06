All India Matua Mahasangha’s chief advisor Binapani Devi died at 100 in Kolkata on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, PTI reported. Her last rites will be performed at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.

Devi’s body was taken in a hearse from SSKM Hospital in presence of West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick and Trinamool Congress MP Mamata Bala Thakur, a member of her family.

The Matuas, a Scheduled Caste community, are a significant political force in West Bengal. The Matuas originally hail from Bangladesh and started migrating to the state in the 1950s, mostly due to religious persecution. With an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state, Matuas can influence results in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

Matua votes were considered a major factor behind the Trinamool Congress’s triumph in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections.

Popularly known as “Boro Ma”, Devi had been on ventilator support at the SSKM Hospital in the state capital since Sunday and breathed her last at 8.52 pm. An unidentified official at the hospital said she was suffering from high fever, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and mild diabetes.

“She was in an extremely critical condition since last [Monday] night. Her fever turned to pneumonia. Her lungs were infected,” said the official.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described Devi’s death as “a personal loss”. “I have received support from her,” she said. “It’s a big loss to the Matua community.”

Banerjee said Devi will be given a state funeral with a gun salute. “We are proud to have conferred the Banga Bibhusan on her,” she added. Banga Bibhusan is the highest civilian award given by the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Devi was “an icon of our times and a source of great strength and inspiration for several people”. “Boro Ma’s rich ideals will continue to influence generations. Her emphasis on social justice and harmony will never be forgotten,” he tweeted.

Modi had met Devi last month during his visit to Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district where he addressed a rally. Thakurnagar is the headquarters of the Matua Mahasangh, the organisation of the community.

In a statement, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi expressed his grief at Devi’s death and extended his condolences to her family members and followers.