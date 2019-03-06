The Tripura police on Tuesday arrested a suspected member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, The Hindu reported. Tripura Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla said the accused, identified as Nazir Sheikh alias Nazir SK, is an expert in making improvised explosive devices.

“The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh is responsible for the simultaneous blasts at 63 districts in Bangladesh in 2005,” said Shukla, according to ANI. “The organisation has links with a few people in India and has plans for conducting terrorist activities on the Indian soil.”

Shukla said the police had received information on Sheikh’s presence in the state. “Based on intelligence inputs, we have arrested him,” Shukla told The Hindu, adding that Sheikh is a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal.

An investigation into the case is under way and the police and intelligence agencies are interrogating Sheikh. He is expected to be produced before a local court on Wednesday.

The police suspect that the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh had a role in planting three IEDs at Bodh Gaya in January last year when the Dalai Lama visited Bihar, The Indian Express reported. “We have reasons to believe this terror group was involved in planting those IEDs at Bodh Gaya,” said Shukla. “We are trying to explore all possible angles and contexts in our interrogation on the detainee.”

The official said that the National Investigation Agency would also be informed of the arrest, IANS reported.