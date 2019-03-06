A man died in Malda district of West Bengal after a woman he had allegedly raped and set ablaze grabbed him while still on fire, PTI reported on Tuesday. The woman is being treated for her burn injuries.

The woman told police that a 35-year-old man who used to harass her had entered her home on Monday evening when she was alone. He then raped her and set her on fire, she claimed. Neighbours noticed the smoke and found them on fire inside the house. Both of them were taken to hospital.

Officials found a jar of kerosene in the room. The woman injured her face and hands. The man died in hospital on Tuesday morning.

District Superintendent of Police Arnab Ghosh said the case was being investigated from all angles.