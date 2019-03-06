An woman of Indian origin in Sydney who was reported was found dead with multiple stab wounds and her body stuffed in a suitcase on Tuesday, reported The Sydney Morning Herald. The suitcase was found in her car that was located in Kingsford area of Sydney.

Preethi Reddy, a dentist, was reported missing on Sunday after she failed to return home to Penrith in Sydney after attending a convention. Her family told police that she had informed them on Sunday morning on returning home after a late breakfast.

“Following an appeal for information to the community, Preethi’s vehicle was located parked on Strachan Street, Kingsford, about 9.30 pm Tuesday [4 pm India local time],” said New South Wales Police in a statement, according to SBS TV. “During a search of the vehicle, police located Preethi’s body in a suitcase. She had been stabbed numerous times.”

Police said Reddy stayed at a hotel in Sydney on Sunday with a man who is believed to be her former boyfriend, Harsh Narde.

Narde was killed in a head-on collision on Monday, which police suspect to have been a deliberate act, according to ABC News. Police on Wednesday confirmed that they had spoken to Narde while investigating Reddy’s death before he died on Monday.

“At this stage we know they met up in Sydney and now we’re looking at all the movements between these two,” Detective Superintendent Gavin Dengate said.