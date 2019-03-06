At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday after a group of gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a construction company’s office in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, reported Reuters. The office is located close to the Nangarhar airport.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesperson for Nangarhar provincial governor, said the attack began when two suicide bombers detonated their explosives outside the company’s office and five gunmen then opened fire. Khogyani said the clash ended after all five gunmen were killed, reported TOLO News.

Khogyani said 16 employees of the construction company were killed and nine others were wounded in the attack. The clash ended after nearly seven hours.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Nangarhar province police chief, General Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai, said United States forces helped assisting Afghan security forces.

The attack comes as US and Taliban continue to hold negotiations at the ongoing in peace talks in Qatar aimed at ending the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan. The talks have been going on for several days to finalise a draft agreement on a potential foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, PTI reported.