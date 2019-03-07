United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would be “very disappointed” in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if reports about rebuilding a rocket launch site in the country are true, Reuters reported.

Two think tanks in the US and South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that satellite imagery showed that work was under way to restore a part of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station – the facility from which Pyongyang launched satellites in 2012 and 2016.

“I would be very disappointed if that were happening,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, according to USA Today. “Well, we are going to see. It’s too early to see... It’s a very early report.”

Trump and Kim had met in Hanoi for a summit on February 28, but the talks ended early with no deal following disagreement over the sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.

“We’re the ones that put it out,” Trump said. “But I would be very, very disappointed in Chairman Kim, and I don’t think I will be, but we’ll see what happens. We’ll take a look. It’ll ultimately get solved. We have a very nasty problem there. We have to solve a problem,” Trump said. The US president, in an apparent reference to Kim, said the “relationship is good”.

The White House did not respond when asked what the president meant by “we’re the ones that put it out”.

Satellite images seen by US think tank 38 North showed that structures on the launch pad had been rebuilt sometime between February 16 and March 2. US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday said the US was planning to increase sanctions on North Korea if Pyongyang did not scrap its nuclear weapons program.