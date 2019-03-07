A group of men, reportedly from a Hindutva outfit, attacked two Kashmiri roadside vendors in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Wednesday, NDTV reported. A resident stopped the saffron-clad men from further assaulting the two men, who were selling dry fruits.

The police registered a case of rioting and breach of peace and arrested one person in connection with the assault. “A case has been filed at Hazratganj police station. A search is on for the accused,” said police officer Amit Kumar. “An investigation will be done.”

The arrested person was identified as Bajrang Sonkar, who was held on Wednesday night, News18 reported. The other accused, identified as Amar Mishra, is absconding.

The incident took place in Daliganj area of Lucknow at around 5 pm on Wednesday. In a video uploaded on social media, the two men are seen beating up the Kashmiri vendors, with one of the accused using a cane. The two traders were forced to shut shop.

When a passerby intervened and asked why the men were being beaten, one of the perpetrators answered that the men were from Kashmir. However, the passerby told the saffron-clad men to stop taking law into their hands and call the police instead. The fruit-sellers were also asked to produce their identification cards.

A number pf incidents of violence against people from Kashmir were reported in the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide bombing on February 14, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Several Kashmiri students were reportedly harassed and beaten up in Dehradun and other parts of the country after the terror attack, forcing many Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand to temporarily leave the state.

The Supreme Court on February 22 had sent notices to the Centre and 10 states asking for their responses on a plea seeking intervention to prevent such attacks on Kashmiri students. The top court had directed the governments to take action against the accused. Later that day, the Centre had issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories directing them to take steps to ensure the safety and security of people from Jammu and Kashmir.