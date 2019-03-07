The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research on Wednesday said that its staff and research scholars will only receive half their salary for February “due to insufficient funds”. The institute has more than 250 members of staff.

The research institute’s registrar, retired Wing Commander George Antony, issued a notice on Wednesday saying “all staff members and students/ post-doctoral fellows of TIFR, its centres and field stations will be paid 50% of the net salary for the month of February immediately”. The remaining will be paid “when sufficient funds are available”, the notice said.

One of the top scientific research institutions in the country, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research is funded almost entirely by the Department of Atomic Energy. The department, in turn, functions directly under the Prime Minister’s Office. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jitendra Singh is the Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office.

Apart from the main campus in Mumbai, the institute has branches in Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Scroll.in has tried to contact Antony and the Department of Atomic Energy’s secretary, KN Vyas, for clarity on the notice. This copy will be updated when they respond.