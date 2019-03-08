Google on Friday celebrated International Women’s Day with a doodle illustrating inspirational quotes from 13 women, including Olympic boxer Mary Kom and Indian Foreign Service Officer NL Beno Zephine.

The slideshow has quotes written in various languages. “Connecting to the larger theme of “women empowering women,” the quotes were also designed by a talented group of female guest artists from around the globe,” Google said. Google said it had aimed to include a “diverse representation of voices” to celebrate the “past, present and future community of diverse women around the world”.

The doodle also features the word “woman” written in different languages including Hindi and Bengali. Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie, British writer and suffragette Millicent Fawcette, British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, German writer Emma Herwegh, American astronaut and physician Mae Jemison, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, Brazilian novelist Clarice Lispector, Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono, French novelist George Sand, Taiwanese novelist Sanmao, and Russia poet Marina Tsvetaeva are also featured in the doodle.

“We are too precious to let disappointment enter our minds,” reads Zephine’s quote. Beno Zephine is the first completely visually impaired person to be inducted into the Indian Foreign Service.

Boxer Mary Kom’s quote read: “Do not say you are weak because you are a woman.” In November 2018, Kom became the first woman boxer to win six world championship titles.

“Feet, what do I need them for if I have wings to fly,” read Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s quote. Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie said: “I matter. I matter equally. Not ‘If only’, not ‘as long as’. I matter. Full stop.”