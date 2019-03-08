Political leaders across the spectrum extended greetings on International Women’ Day on Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted women in India and across the world. “Women are the sheet-anchor of society, an inspiration for their families and for our nation,” he said. “Let us strive to ensure equality of opportunity for every women and every girl child.”

The president will present the Nari Shakti Puraskar – the highest civilian honour for women in India – in Delhi on Friday, reported AIR News.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the “indomitable nari shakti”. “We are proud to have taken numerous decisions that have furthered women empowerment,” Modi tweeted. “Every Indian is proud of the stupendous accomplishments of women in various spheres.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said women are the “backbone of our society” and announced that she will mark the day by participating in a march in Kolkata.

“While the Women’s Reservation Bill has not yet been passed in Parliament, I am proud that our party Trinamool Congress has 35% women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha,” Banerjee said. “We have also reserved 50% seats in local bodies for women candidates.”

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said women formed the foundation of family and society. Gandhi said as minister, she has taken steps for empowerment, employment and development of women.

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani wished success to women. “I’m grateful that they strengthen the nation with their determination [and] help build a New India,” Irani tweeted.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje pledged to assure equal rights, safety, respect to women

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Arun Jaitley also tweeted their greetings. “On International Women’s Day, Indian Railways salutes the power of Indian women to drive change and shape our country’s future,” Goyal said.

Ahead of the International Women’s Day, the Congress posted a contest on its Instagram page on the “history of women in politics in India”. It posted three questions – who is the first woman president of India, who is the first woman defence minister of India, and the first woman chief minister of an Indian state.