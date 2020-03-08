Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday logged out of his social media handles and handed them over to “seven women achievers” to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“Greetings on International Women’s Day,” he said in a tweet. “We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.”

The prime minister said India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. “These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors,” he added. “Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them.”

With more than 50 million followers on Twitter, Modi has one of the biggest followings on social media among other world leaders.

He had asked people to share entries of potential women achievers using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs.

On March 2, the prime minister had created overnight suspense before his announcement that his social media would be taken over by women “whose life, work inspire us”.