The Samajwadi Party on Friday released the first list of six candidates to contest in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections, The Times of India reported.

Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri seat. Samajwadi Party MP and Yadav’s nephew Dharmendra Yadav will contest from Badaun, while Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav’s son, Akshay Yadav, will contest from Firozabad.

The Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal have announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, but the alliance will not contest in Amethi and Rae Bareli. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi hold the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats.

The Samajwadi Party released its list of candidates a day after the Congress announced its first list of 11 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and four seats in Gujarat.

The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April and May. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 legislators to the Parliament.

