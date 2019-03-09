Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Saturday appeared skeptical of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that Islamabad will not allow its soil to be used for terrorism abroad.

“We see the same script repeating again,” Kumar said at a press briefing. “Pakistan has to now move ahead, beyond mere words, and take some credible, verifiable and sustained action against terrorists and terror groups.”

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said that if Imran Khan’s Pakistan is a “naya Pakistan with a nayi soch” (new Pakistan with a new way of thinking), then it should also demonstrate “naya action” (new action) against terrorist groups and infrastructure on its soil, and end cross-border terrorism.

Pakistani law enforcement agencies began a crackdown on banned groups on Tuesday by detaining more than 100 people, and took control of 182 schools till Thursday. It added Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed’s organisations Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniyat to its list of proscribed groups. Previously, these groups were only on the “watch” list.

Pakistan also claimed to have detained 44 individuals linked to banned outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s brother and son. Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers.

On Thursday, Pakistan said it has sealed the Lahore headquarters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniyat.

Kumar also said, in response to a question, that India has put in an extradition request for businessman Nirav Modi with the British authorities, but the United Kingdom is yet to respond. A report on Friday had said that Modi is living at a plush apartment in London’s West End. Modi is accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore, and had fled India in 2018. The scam is till date the biggest banking fraud in the country’s history.