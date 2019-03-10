A clash broke out on Saturday between two groups of protestors outside the Indian High Commission in London, PTI reported. One person was arrested for “breach of peace”, but was later released, the Scotland Yard said.

Some protestors were from Kashmiri and pro-Khalistan outfits, while others were shouting slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The groups included members of the Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council and Sikhs for Justice, and the UK-based Friends of India Society. The Khalistani groups had called a demonstration to protest against the “atrocities on ethnic minorities in India”.

According to ANI, Khalistani protestors, wearing turbans and shouting slogans against India and Narendra Modi, allegedly attacked British Indians.

Pro-Khalistani people allegedly supported by ISI attacked a number of British Indians who were standing outside the Indian High Commission in London on March 9. pic.twitter.com/orNSJipObs — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019