Two suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The militants were associated with the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, they said.

The outfit had claimed responsibility for the terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Pulwama on February 14.

“Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Pinglish area of Tral Awantipora, a cordon and search operation was launched today jointly by police and security forces in the area,” police said. “As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight.”

The police said the militants’ affiliation with Jaish-e-Mohammad was ascertained through the “incriminating materials” they found at the site of the encounter, including arms and ammunition. “Their identities are being ascertained,” the statement added.

“Citizens are requested not to venture inside encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials,” police said. “People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.”

On March 7, Indian security forces had killed a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was identified as a Pakistani called Anwar.