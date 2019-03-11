Four Indians were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday that left all 157 people on board dead, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday.

“I am sorry to know about the unfortunate crash of Ethiopian Airlines plane ET 302,” she tweeted. “We have lost four Indian nationals in the air crash. I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Ethiopia to provide all help and assistance to the bereaved families.”

Swaraj added that the Indian embassy in Ethiopia has informed her that the deceased are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, Nukavarapu Manisha and Shikha Garg. Garg was a consultant with the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the external affairs minister said, quoting Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan. Garg was on her way to a meeting of United Nations Environment Programme in Nairobi.

“I am trying to reach the families of other Indian nationals,” Swaraj said. “Please retweet and help.”

A Boeing 737 aircraft of the Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after departing from Addis Ababa airport on Sunday morning. The aircraft had 149 passengers and eight crew members.

The aircraft had taken off from the Ethiopian capital at 8.38 am local time (11.08 am Indian time), but lost contact at 8.44 am near Bishoftu, 60 km southeast of Addis Ababa. The flight was going to Nairobi in Kenya. There were people of 33 nationalities on board.